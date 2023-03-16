Legislators blast DTE, Consumers over power outages; utilities have plans to harden grid

Frustrated legislators on Wednesday blasted utility executives over lengthy power outages in recent winter storms, questioning if their companies prioritize profits for shareholders over reliable electricity for customers and asking what can be done so the grid can withstand severe weather.

During a three-hour hearing, members of the House Energy, Communications and Technology Committee took testimony from DTE Energy Co., Consumers Energy Co. — the state’s two dominant utilities — and the Michigan Public Service Commission, which regulates the power industry. Several residents also spoke.

About 630,000 DTE customers lost power due to a Feb. 22 ice storm; roughly 277,000 lost it in March 3 snow storm, including many who were affected by the first storm. Approximately 484,000 Consumers customers lost electricity in three storms over 10 days.

