Michigan Democrats propose 100 percent clean-power standard by 2035

LANSING — Senate Democrats on Wednesday proposed drastically boosting Michigan’s renewable-power standard by 2035, closing all coal-fired plants by 2030 and doubling energy-savings requirements for electric utilities.

The pending bills, which will be introduced Thursday, would codify and put teeth in Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2022 climate plan recommendations and go further. The legislation, if enacted by the Democratic-led Legislature, would be the first major rewrite of Michigan’s energy laws since 2016.

“We think that the plan that we’re putting forward is bold. It will have good action for our state,” a sponsor, Sen. Sam Singh of East Lansing, told reporters. “In the end, what it does is it allows protection of our residents. It protects our rates, and it then it allows for us to be able to tackle a very difficult issue — climate.”

