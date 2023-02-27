More than 600,000 remain without power in Michigan as restoration is slow

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.
More than 600,000 residential and business customers remained without power Friday, two days after a storm began to coat power lines, poles and trees with ice in metro Detroit and other parts of southern Michigan.
The state’s two largest utilities, Detroit-based DTE Energy Co. and Jackson-based Consumers Energy Co., struggled to restore electricity quickly in their territories. A combined 860,000 of their customers lost power since the weather hit Wednesday.
About 448,000 DTE Electric customers, 20 percent, had no power as of late afternoon, down from the 623,000 total impacted. Roughly 158,000 Consumers customers were without electricity, or 8 percent, a drop from 237,000.
