Muskegon Heights project awarded $250K from Consumers Energy Foundation

A West Michigan community was selected as the recipient of an award from the Consumers Energy Foundation.

The utility company this week said it will grant $250,000 to Muskegon Heights as part of the foundation’s annual Prosperity Awards.

According to Muskegon Heights officials, the funds will be used for improvements to Rowan Park, 114 E. Broadway Ave., as part of the city’s Reaching New Muskegon Heights project.

Specific improvements planned for the park include a splash pad, restrooms, fountain and a promenade.

“We are excited to partner with the Consumers Energy Foundation and Greater Muskegon Economic Development to fund improvements to Rowan Park,” said Muskegon Heights Mayor Walter Watt.

Muskegon Heights was one of two Michigan cities to receive recent funds from the foundation. The village of Oxford in the metro Detroit area also received a $250,000 grant for the transformation of its own downtown corridor.

“These communities are committed to reinventing themselves and have developed plans to grow and prosper,” said Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “The Consumers Energy Foundation is proud to give them the support they need with these Prosperity Awards.”

The Prosperity Awards are the second of three $500,000 grant allocations this year totaling $1.5 million. Planet Award winners were announced in April while recipients of the People Awards are to be announced later this year.

“These awards are designed to strengthen neighborhoods across the state and highlight our own commitment to Michigan’s businesses and communities,” Hofmeister said.

Muskegon Heights currently is in the process of applying for permits and grants for the revitalization project.