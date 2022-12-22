Owner revives bid to reopen Palisades nuclear plant in Southwest Michigan

The owner of a nuclear power plant in Southwest Michigan is not giving up on efforts to reopen it.

Holtec International said Monday it will reapply for federal funding when a second round opens for the Civil Nuclear Credit program in January.

“The repowering of Palisades is of vital importance to Michigan’s clean energy future,” Patrick O’Brien, government affairs and communications director, said in a statement. “As Michigan transitions from fossil-fuel generation to renewables and emerging advanced technologies, baseload nuclear generation is an essential backstop.”

