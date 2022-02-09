Wyoming GM plant to switch to clean energy

Consumers Energy and General Motors (GM) partnered to power a local automotive plant with 100% clean energy.

GM made a 20-year agreement with Southfield-based Consumers Energy to use clean energy at GM Components Holdings Plant at 2100 Burlingame Ave. SW in Wyoming.

“We’re thrilled to see General Motors pledge to use 100% clean energy that Consumers Energy will provide, highlighting our shared commitment to our state’s prosperity and protecting the planet,” said Garrick Rochow, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “GM’s commitment builds on, and actually accelerates, Consumers Energy’s plan to power Michigan with clean energy.”

The plant manufactures components for full-size trucks such as axles, lash adjusters, roller hydraulic valve lifters, cylinder deactivation lifters, continuously variable cam phasers and metal stampings.

The agreement, which also includes GM’s Flint Assembly Plant and Plants Processing Center in Burton, supports approximately 70 Mw of emission-free renewable energy in Michigan.

Consumer Energy began partnering with GM on clean energy projects in 2018. The partnership includes Consumers Energy’s Renewable Energy program, which provides businesses a pathway to using solar and wind energy.

Through new and existing GM plants in Consumers Energy’s Renewable Energy program, GM is offsetting 235,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, which is equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions produced by 51,000 cars, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“General Motors is committed to combatting climate change and transforming the communities where we work and live by striving toward zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion,” said Rob Threlkeld, senior manager of energy strategy and grid decarbonization at GM. “Procuring renewable energy is key to accomplishing these goals. Our collaboration with Consumers Energy brings us closer to our target of sourcing 100% renewable energy in the U.S. by 2025 and will advance our local Michigan communities’ transition to a clean grid.”

Consumers Energy developed a Clean Energy Plan that aims to close its coal-fired plants by 2025 and become carbon neutral by 2040, at which point the energy provider will meet 90% of its energy needs with clean energy sources such as wind and solar.