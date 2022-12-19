Abonmarche expands in West Michigan

A Midwest engineering firm is expanding across West Michigan with two new offices.

Benton Harbor-based Abonmarche announced the opening of two new offices this month, including one at the Berkey and Gay Furniture Company building, 940 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids. The firm also opened an expanded office, 26 E. Kalamazoo Ave in the Kalamazoo/Portage area.

Abonmarche executives said the two offices will help set up the groundwork for a successful 2023. The firm started in 1979 and now stretches across 10 offices in Indiana and Michigan and more than 180 employees in 10 disciplines.

“This expansion of our West Michigan footprint is the result of client demands in those locations, coupled with our goal of ensuring we have the talented staff needed to continue offering a high level of service to those clients,” Abonmarche CEO Daryl Knip said in a release.

Knip also said new team members will join the Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo offices.

The firm has worked on a variety of projects in the regions it serves, such as the Whirlpool Corporate Campus in Benton Harbor and the Southwestern Michigan College masterplan.