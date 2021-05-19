Allegan consulting firm acquires land surveyor

Wightman announced it acquired Reynolds Land Surveying, a Hastings-based surveying business founded in 1987.

The company’s employees and range of services started operating as part of the Wightman family of services as of Monday.

As a part of the acquisition, Wightman will be operating a survey field office at 109 S. Church St. in Hastings. Additional services, including civil engineering, architecture and business operations support, will be provided by the Wightman Allegan office location at 1670 Lincoln Road in Allegan.

“Land Surveying has always been a key service of our firm,” Wightman President Matt Davis said. “The company was founded in 1946 by G.L. Wightman, a man who was both a land surveyor and civil engineer, which makes this acquisition extra fulfilling as it is not only growing our company but is also bring a long-time land survey professional to our team.”

Reynolds Land Surveying is owned and operated by Barry County surveyor Brian Reynolds. A veteran surveyor in the industry, Reynolds will be joining the Wightman team on a part-time basis. Reynolds employee Dave Cridler will be joining Wightman as a full-time survey crew chief.

“I am looking forward to joining the Wightman family,” Reynolds said. “This is a great opportunity to allow me to continue to serve my clients in Barry County while taking a step back to a part-time role rather than a full-time owner role. I will continue to serve my elected role as Barry County surveyor going forward.”

Celebrating its 75th year in business, Wightman is a full-service consulting firm that provides land surveying, civil engineering and architecture services.