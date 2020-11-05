Barr Engineering acquires King & MacGregor Environmental

An engineering firm with a local office acquired a Grand Rapids provider of natural resource consulting and environmental services.

Minneapolis-based Barr Engineering Co., which has offices in Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids, said it acquired King & MacGregor Environmental (KME).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of KME expands Barr’s environmental capabilities and water resources practice in Michigan and beyond.

“We’re excited to have KME join us,” said John Lee, Barr president and CEO. “Their team members are highly regarded experts in their fields of practice, and they share our deep commitment to providing clients with exceptional service. With their wide range of natural resource expertise, KME’s professionals will help us better serve our clients.”

KME founder Jeff King said his company is “pleased to join forces with Barr.

“The Barr team brings a wealth of additional experience that will expand our ability to address our clients’ natural resource challenges and opportunities,” King said. “Their engineering and broad-based environmental services will also enable us to, over time, provide complementary services to our clients, especially in the mining and power markets, where Barr has significant experience.”

Matt MacGregor, a principal owner at KME, added: “Joining Barr also enables KME staff to continue serving our clients for years to come, doing the work we are passionate about alongside new colleagues who are similarly client-focused in all aspects of their work.”

KME’s staff will join the Barr team at the company’s Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids office locations.

Barr

Founded in 1966, Barr is an employee-owned consulting firm that offers environmental and engineering solutions to clients in mining, power, fuels, manufacturing and the public sector.

Barr’s more than 900 employee-owners serve clients across North America and worldwide from offices in Minneapolis, Duluth and Hibbing, Minnesota; Denver; Ann Arbor; Grand Rapids; Jefferson City, Missouri; Bismarck, North Dakota; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

KME

Founded in 1997, KME provides ecological and environmental consulting services, including wetland and water body assessments, design of constructed wetlands, and environmental reviews and permitting.