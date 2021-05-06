Fleis & VandenBrink adds eight employees

Fleis & VandenBrink added eight new staff at its Grand Rapids headquarters, including a new director of human resources.

Paul David, who brings 20 years of human resources experience in the service and manufacturing industries, will oversee the company’s benefit plans, recruiting and training of staff.

“Paul has a proven history of leading an innovative, employee-centric human resources department,” said John DeVol, a principal and president of Fleis & VandenBrink. “We believe Paul will be a great fit for us.”

David, who has served as an HR director in Grand Rapids and an HR manager in Battle Creek, has a business and communications bachelor’s degree from Calvin University.

Other new members include Joel O’Connell, CAD manager; John Ensley, senior CAD designer; Conner Hinson, environmental technician; Nate Sculley, engineering technician; Lynne Blondell, assistant construction manager; Katie Vetter, payroll administrator; and Kathy White, accounting assistant.

“Our ability to recruit high-quality staff in this economic and hybrid in-office/remote work environment has been amazing,” DeVol said. “I have a huge appreciation for HR and all of our managers who have made finding talented professionals a priority.”

O’Connell, who has over 20 years of experience in the survey and civil engineering profession, will coordinate companywide drafting services across nine F&V offices on various drafting software platforms. His other duties in the Municipal Services Group include training, quality control and troubleshooting.

Ensley joins the Process Services Group with over 35 years of experience in planning, design and layout for construction engineering, process and civil design. He will lead the Plant 3D CAD production for water and wastewater treatment system designs.

Hinson, a recent graduate of Central Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science, also joins the Environmental Group. He will provide field geology and technical skills assisting in remedial investigations, leaking underground storage tank closures, PFAS-related projects and associated compliance sampling.

Sculley joins the Process Group after earning his master’s degree in environmental engineering at the University of Michigan. He will assist with creating asset management plans, feasibility studies and project plans. His duties include performing design calculations, preparing design drawings and specifications, and providing engineering assistance on operations projects.

Blondell joins the design-build team with a decade of experience in the construction industry as a project manager. She will be directing the construction administration team, interfacing with accounting and assisting in the management of projects.

Vetter comes to F&V with several years of experience in accounting and payroll. Her diverse experience will enable her to streamline the payroll process and assist with various accounting special projects.

White will assist with daily accounting tasks from units to accounts payable to billing. She has more than a decade of experience in accounting and office administration.

Fleis & VandenBrink is an employee-owned, multidisciplined civil engineering and architecture firm and a one-stop shop for infrastructure planning, design and construction with more than 250 employees. It is headquartered in Grand Rapids but has eight other offices throughout Michigan and Indiana.

Fleis & VandenBrink was named a Zweig Group Hot Growth Firm in 2020, moving up to 26th among the 100 fastest-growing firms in the U.S. The firm also was named among the Best & Brightest Companies to Work for in West Michigan this year and in the nation in 2020.