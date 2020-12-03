Fleis & VandenBrink adds six members to its staff

A local engineering and architecture firm added six new staff members at its Grand Rapids headquarters.

Fleis & VandenBrink’s (F&V) hired Tom Konecsni, corporate health and safety officer; Brian Sinnott, P.E. and senior project manager; Christina Finkler, assistant controller; Jenny Babler, payroll administrator; Jeannica Garmon, accounting assistant; and Bob Dolweck, engineering technician.

“We’re excited about the influx of new staff and their unique talents,” said Paul R. Galdes, principal and president of F&V. “We are also thankful to be able to continue to attract great people in a market where talent is hard to find.”

Konecsni brings decades of experience and will aid F&V in assisting employees and clients in addressing health and safety issues. He will be involved in most aspects of the company’s health and safety planning, training and internal audits for engineering, operations and construction services.

Sinnott joins the enhancement and development group and brings a wealth of experience and leadership in preparing commercial, industrial, institutional and residential site developments. His skill set will help F&V continue to grow site development clients.

Sinott has more than two decades of civil site engineering experience, including being a project manager for commercial, industrial and residential developments. The former township planning commission chairman earned his master’s degree in management from Aquinas College. He also has an engineering degree from the University of Michigan.

Finkler joins F&V with more than two decades of accounting experience, including the last eight years as a senior accountant and financial analyst for a Grand Rapids nonprofit health care system. She has a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University in business administration. She will assist the accounting team with daily accounting tasks, manage the month-end close process and assist in the preparation and review of the company’s financial reporting.

Babler has nearly two decades of payroll and office administration and financial management. She will be responsible for all payroll processes, including management of employee data and ensuring accuracy in timesheets and computing wages. Babler has an associate degree in business administration from Ferris State University.

Garmon will handle accounts payable and assist with various initiatives within the accounting department. She has an extensive accounting background, which includes owning her own tax preparation business and working at various businesses and nonprofits.

Dolweck joins the Grand Rapids municipal group as a CAD technician. He brings considerable experience in AutoCAD and other drafting platforms. He will lead the CAD efforts on select civil infrastructure projects in the West Michigan area. Dolweck has more than a decade of engineering experience in both the public and private sectors. He received his bachelor’s degree in construction engineering technology from the University of Toledo.

F&V is an employee-owned, multidisciplined civil engineering and architecture firm headquartered in Grand Rapids with eight other offices throughout Michigan and Indiana.