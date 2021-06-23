Ford airport receives outstanding civil engineering award

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport’s terminal apron reconstruction and expansion project received the American Society of Civil Engineers Michigan Section’s outstanding civil engineering certificate of merit.

The Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement award is given to projects that demonstrate the highest level of engineering skill. Specific attention is given to innovations in materials, technology and construction methods, as well as contributions to the well-being of people and communities.

This is the third award for the Ford airport’s terminal apron reconstruction and expansion project, which previously earned the American Council of Engineering Companies’ 2021 Engineering Merit Award and a 2020 Michigan Concrete Association Award of Excellence.

“Our team worked strategically to ensure we could complete this project with no interruption to the guest experience,” Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority Engineering and Planning Director Casey Ries said. “Our entire team of staff, consultants and contractors are honored to be recognized by our peers for the technical excellence it took to complete this massive undertaking.”

Completed in collaboration with Livonia-based engineering consulting firm C&S Companies and Grand Rapids-based contractor Kamminga & Roodvoets, the $50 million project included the replacement and expansion of 215,000 square yards of concrete in the main terminal area where aircraft are parked, loaded and unloaded, de-iced and refueled.

The project, which began in 2018 and was completed in September 2020, allows for more adequate apron space for air carriers and will pave the way for future growth and expansion. Most significantly, it paved the way for Project Elevate.

A three-development expansion, Project Elevate includes the extension and widening of Concourse A to accommodate projected passenger growth over the next 20 years, as well as the construction of a federal inspection station and a relocated air traffic control tower relocation.