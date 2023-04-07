Former NASA engineer grows Grand Rapids tech startup

Stacy Paul grew up on a potato farm in northern Michigan, spending much of her time outside while developing a strong interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) pursuits. By high school, this interest led Paul to an aerospace camp at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla., where she later attended as a student majoring in aerospace engineering.

After college, Paul landed at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where she worked on space launches with a team of fellow engineers. However, the big city life failed to suit Paul and her family, eventually drawing them to a slower pace in Grand Rapids, where she founded Grand Rapids-based Array of Engineers LLC and serves as CEO. The startup formed in 2018 develops embedded software and electrical engineering solutions for a variety of industries.

Paul recently discussed her path from farm life to space launches, and her experience leading a team of West Michigan engineers who are developing high-tech solutions for industries such as aerospace, space, defense and medical device.

When did you start developing an interest in outer space?

When I was younger, I got this idea that I really loved space. I was in elementary school when I got a telescope for Christmas, and my parents knew nothing about space — they were farmers. And you didn’t have the internet where you could search how things worked, how a telescope would work or what the constellations were, but we would go to the library and get books. My parents learned along with me about the different constellations, and we would look up at the sky at nighttime. And I think that just helped encourage me to keep enjoying space and exploring.

Did you draw on any inspiration from other women in STEM?

I knew no engineers at all, especially no female engineers. I knew my mom, who was a very hard worker and was as much a part of the business as my dad. But my dad also then introduced me to two female aerospace engineers that he just reached out to because he was so supportive in wanting me to succeed at a young age. And so those would be my first STEM role models when I was in high school, and I was able to talk to them about aerospace engineering and what that meant.

You ended up landing a job at NASA after graduating college. What type of work were you involved in there?

My goal and my dream always was to work at NASA, and fortunately after college I got a job working in Houston, Texas, at Johnson Space Center. I specifically worked on day-of launch activities and on the ascent part of it. The engineers sit in Houston and then the launches happen in Florida at the Cape (Canaveral). During launches, they would launch weather balloons from the Cape, and we would collect that data and analyze it and be one of the many who helped determine if the shuttle was going to launch or not.

When there weren’t launches, I worked on different enhancements that they would do to the shuttle. At the time, the International Space Station was being built and so we helped with some of that as well.

How did you end up in Grand Rapids?

I think deep down I always knew I loved NASA, but I didn’t love Houston. It was way too big of a city, and it was really far away from my family. My husband, who also worked at NASA, is from Philadelphia, and it was really far away from his family, too. So after we decided to start having children, our first daughter was born in Texas but we decided to move to Michigan after that. We moved right here to Grand Rapids in 2005. I took a little bit of a break from work for a while and then when I was ready to get back and figure out what I wanted to do, I wasn’t sure I wanted to be an engineer. I thought maybe I wanted to do something else and wondered: Am I really doing something that’s benefiting society the way that I think that I should? So I taught some math classes for a while at a university, and then I also did some nonprofit work through United Way’s Great Start program. I really enjoyed that, but I didn’t feel as challenged mentally. So then I circled back to the idea of being an engineer. I started working as a consultant for a while and started to do more with commercial aircraft and working on the testing and software design.

How did you come to form Array of Engineers?

My husband and I threw around the idea of creating a company right in West Michigan where we could bring more high-tech, innovative jobs here. We started Array of Engineers on Jan. 18, 2018. We had no idea if it was going to work, and so we started working just straight out of our own basement. By the time we left the basement, we had maybe eight or nine people working out of it. And we had a hard time finding a location to move to where we could sign a short-term lease because at this point we were only about a year old. When you’re still just starting out, it’s hard to know what your next year is going to be, let alone five to 10 years. We were fortunate to find space at Oak Industrial Drive, and that’s where we’re at now.

What kind of projects or tech advancements is Array of Engineers working on?

Our main industries are commercial aerospace, space, defense and medical device, plus we do some smaller (Internet of Things) projects also. On the space side, we have a new project we’ll be starting soon that has to do with small satellites that will be in orbit and used for collecting data on global warming. And then we’ll work on the Mars Sample Return and also with robotic movement. We have brushless motors that help with development and testing of field-programmable gate arrays. That’s kind of on the embedded software side of things. We also have some commercial aerospace projects going on that have to do with testing software on aircraft, and we’re working on a project with an electric aircraft, which is something cool to be working on.

What do you like to do outside of work?

I sit on a couple of different boards — the Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan and STEM Greenhouse. I love giving back to the community and making a difference in that way. But then also in my free time, with my girls and my husband, we love being outside. We like to travel as a family, mostly by camping. Going for walks, reading, and being out in nature are also my go-to activities. I think nature is so important for kids and adults — to be immersed in it and to be unplugged. I think that’s the best thing about when you go camping and you unplug and don’t have that phone or computer attached to you. I think that’s super important just to take a break from that every so often.