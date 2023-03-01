GR environmental firm appoints first woman president

A local environmental consulting firm transitioned to new leadership with its first female president.

Joseph Berlin, founder of Grand Rapids-based BLDI Environmental Engineering, recently announced Leslie DeBoer’s appointment to president of the firm, which took effect at the end of 2022.

Berlin now serves as the company’s senior technical adviser, working on technical projects and mentoring staff to pass on technical skills to support BLDI’s growth strategy.

As company president, DeBoer — who has been with BLDI since 2010 and most recently served as vice president — will oversee BLDI’s professional services, finances, sales and marketing.

Berlin said the decision to elevate DeBoer to president has been in the works for some time and praised her as an incredible leader with a deep passion for the company and clients.

“We have been working on this transition for the past three years, and I can think of no one else I would want to pass on our 30-plus-year legacy of always doing what is in our client’s best interest,” Berlin said. “Leslie is not only at the top of her field technically, but she is an even better person. Our team of professionals has grown and matured to maintain our commitment to continual improvement and commitments to clients to support the next phase of BLDI growth.”

Prior to beginning her role as vice president in 2019, DeBoer also worked as project manager and senior project manager during her tenure at BLDI.

DeBoer has a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Biology and a Master of Science degree in Environmental Science from Taylor University. In addition, she is a certified environmental professional (CEP) and has managed many projects in environmental due diligence, plus investigations related to leaking underground storage tanks.

DeBoer said she will work hard to further the legacy and reputation of BLDI that Berlin has built since founding the company in 1991.

“These are challenging times for environmental services firms, with the ever-changing state and federal regulations, for the BLDI team and the industry. In an industry that has been predominantly led by male counterparts, I am very proud and excited to be the first female president of BLDI and one of few in our industry,” DeBoer said. “I believe this creates significant opportunities for BLDI and future generations of students interested in this profession, and I am excited about our future.”