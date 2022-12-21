Holland Engineering to merge with OMM Engineering

Two engineering firms in the region will join forces in 2023.

Holland Engineering Inc. (HEI), a multidiscipline engineering, survey and environmental firm, and Kentwood-based OMM Engineering, a civil and municipal engineering firm, stated their intent to merge companies.

Bringing together more than 90 years of combined experience within the industry, the two firms will continue to serve existing clients as a single provider and expand service capabilities.

“The merger with OMM will enable HEI to broaden and increase its service offerings with municipal clients,” said Gerald Ford, president of HEI. “Together, HEI and OMM will continue to meet our clients’ diverse requirements through a combined strategy. Fulfilling the needs of our clients has been a shared objective for our firms and will continue to be our goal as we provide professional engineering, survey and environmental services.”

Chuck Olson, co-founder and a principal at OMM, and David Kuipers, project manager at OMM, will integrate with the current HEI municipal team and lead a newly formed OMM municipal focus area. They will be based out of the HEI corporate headquarters, 220 Hoover Blvd. in Holland, and serve clients along the lakeshore and across Michigan.

OMM operates out of the Airport Technical Center space at 4665 44th St. SE in Kentwood near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

“I am excited to witness the growth this merger will provide our businesses,” Olson said. “Not only will we be able to better serve our existing clients but (also) increase service offerings for potential clients.”

According to the companies, the merger will be finalized in January.