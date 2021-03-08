Michigan-based design company wins firm of the year

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Michigan recently awarded Abonmarche Consultants Inc. the 2021 member Firm of the Year.

Abonmarche was recognized at the Engineering & Surveying Excellence Awards Gala held virtually Feb. 26. This is the highest American Council of Engineering Companies of Michigan (ACEC/M) honor bestowed and the only award program to recognize ACEC/M member firms for their leadership in professional practice and community service.

Recognition is given for actions taken by a member firm to progressively develop its management practices and for assuming leadership roles in community outreach activities and ACEC/M programs that strengthen the profession for all members.

Christopher Cook, PE, president of Abonmarche, contributed to the continued success of ACEC/M by serving on the board of directors, participating on several committees and functioning as a liaison between ACEC/M and other organizations.

“Thank you to ACEC/Michigan, the member firms who have counseled and advised us, our clients and our staff for all of the support you’ve provided us as we’ve grown,” Cook said. “We are proud to serve as an active member of ACEC/Michigan, and we are honored to be selected as the ACEC/Michigan 2021 Firm of the Year.”

Headquartered in Portage, Abonmarche was founded in 1979 to provide clients with surveying, civil engineering and marina development services. The company has since added architecture, planning and landscape architecture to its services and now operates out of nine offices in Michigan and Indiana.

Abonmarche is a consistent sponsor of ACEC/M events and regularly contributes to the ACEC National and State PACs. Abonmarche employees are encouraged to be actively involved in community programs and are receive four hours of paid time off to volunteer.