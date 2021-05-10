Prein&Newhof acquires Allendale land surveying company

Grand Rapids-based Prein&Newhof announced it acquired Summit Surveying Inc., a 20-year-old Allendale company focused on land surveying.

Summit Surveying co-founders Todd Bronson, PS, and Rob Hammond, PS, joined Prein&Newhof and plan to continue working to meet its clients’ needs. Prein&Newhof also hired Summit Surveying’s employees Rachel Lehman and Darren Rogers.

“Summit Surveying had an opportunity to join forces with Prein&Newhof, and it made sense for where Rob and I are in our respective careers,” Bronson said. “We can now focus all of our energies on surveying rather than on managing the daily responsibilities of running a business. We are excited to bring our experience in residential surveying, ALTA/NSPS surveys and commercial construction layout to the Prein&Newhof team. The many professional services that Prein&Newhof offers will also strengthen our offerings to our clients.”

“Todd and Rob built their company from nothing and grew it into a successful survey firm that is well respected in West Michigan,” Prein&Newhof President Thomas J. Newhof said. “We are honored that Summit Surveying trusts Prein&Newhof to take care of its clients and its employees moving forward. By combining our collective survey experience and staff, we are now very well suited to serve West Michigan’s land and construction surveying needs. We are thrilled that they are joining our survey professionals to enhance our capabilities in this essential part of our business.”

Prein&Newhof is a full-service engineering firm offering a wide range of civil engineering, environmental consulting, surveying, GIS and laboratory services to municipal and private clients across Michigan.

The firm has offices in Grand Rapids, Cadillac, Holland, Muskegon, Traverse City and Kalamazoo, as well as an environmental laboratory adjacent to its headquarters in Grand Rapids.