Triterra opens West Michigan office

A Michigan-based environmental consulting firm expanded into Grand Rapids.

Triterra earlier this week said it opened its third office and first in West Michigan. The 2,200-square-foot space at 625 Kenmoor Ave. SE, Suite 204, in Grand Rapids, allows the firm to continue to grow in the West Michigan market.

In 2020, Triterra hired Craig Mulica as West Michigan regional director, although the company did not yet have a local office. As the team grew, Grand Rapids employees worked remotely while serving the region and surrounding areas.

Now, the new office will welcome employees and provide a space for client meetings.

“We are excited to finally be opening our Grand Rapids location (since) culture is very important to Triterra, and having a collaborative space helps strengthen our culture,” said Don McNabb, CEO of Triterra. “We also look forward to building new relationships and continuing to help our clients reach their goals.”

Headquartered in Lansing, Triterra is a professional environmental consulting firm specializing in brownfield development, environmental consulting and natural resource management services.

The firm’s third office is located in Alma.