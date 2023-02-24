As food truck courts proliferate in Michigan, Grand Rapids comes to the table

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.
The city of Grand Rapids approved a Northern Michigan developer’s plan for a permanent food truck court on its West Side, the first in the city and latest in a statewide trend of private lots catering to diners with mobile kitchens.
The Grand Rapids City Planning Commission at its Thursday meeting approved developer David Meikle’s special land use request to build The Back Lot Grand Rapids on the site of the long-vacant grocery store Duthler’s, located at 648 Bridge St. NW and 345 Lexington Ave. NW.
Meikle owns and operates two other locations of The Back Lot in Petoskey and Charlevoix, and work is underway on a third in Marquette.
Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.
Staying current is easy with GRBJ's news delivered straight to your inbox, free of charge. Click below to see everything we have to offer.
Grand Rapids Business Journal has been West Michigan's primary and most trusted source of local business news since 1983. The biweekly print edition of GRBJ, a must-read for the area's top decision-makers, is known as the business newspaper of metro Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon and all of West Michigan.