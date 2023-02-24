As food truck courts proliferate in Michigan, Grand Rapids comes to the table

The city of Grand Rapids approved a Northern Michigan developer’s plan for a permanent food truck court on its West Side, the first in the city and latest in a statewide trend of private lots catering to diners with mobile kitchens.

The Grand Rapids City Planning Commission at its Thursday meeting approved developer David Meikle’s special land use request to build The Back Lot Grand Rapids on the site of the long-vacant grocery store Duthler’s, located at 648 Bridge St. NW and 345 Lexington Ave. NW.

Meikle owns and operates two other locations of The Back Lot in Petoskey and Charlevoix, and work is underway on a third in Marquette.

