Battle Creek food and drink consultant expands to the East Coast

A Battle Creek food and beverage consulting firm has acquired a research and development team in Brooklyn that it hopes will expand its East Coast foothold and bring new ideas to Michigan.

Jeff Grogg, managing partner at Battle Creek-based JPG Resources, earlier this month signed a deal to acquire the five-person R&D division of Boston-based food and beverage sales agency Rodeo CPG from its founder and CEO Zachary DeAngelo, according to a press release.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.