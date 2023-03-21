Bell’s Brewery founder gives $200K to support MSU beverage education

Michigan brewery pioneer Larry Bell is investing in the next generation of hospitality students with the creation of a new fund at Michigan State University.

The founder of Kalamazoo-based Bell’s Brewery Inc. who sold the company at the end of 2021 has given $200,000 to the MSU Broad College’s School of Hospitality Business to directly support an undergraduate course on beverages. Bell has been featured as a guest speaker for the class over the years.

“It’s a great program and the students are outstanding. They’re going to become the managers of restaurants and resorts in Michigan and around the region,” Bell told the Business Journal.

The funds will be used to kickstart the Larry J. Bell Support Fund for Beverage Education for the class, helping future hospitality leaders learn about beverage making from the ground up under the tutelage of associate professor Carl Borchgrevink.

Borchgrevink said Bell has been appearing in his class as a guest speaker for more than 25 years, a partnership that started in the 1990s when he called the Bell’s Brewing founder.

“I noticed that he was producing some excellent beer and I thought that it would be great if the students could hear from a founder, brewer and a person like Larry,” Borchgrevink said. “So I actually picked up the phone and called. And he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll come in.’

“We’ve gotten to know each other reasonably well over the years. I think he realizes the importance of this class … (so) that our students, when they leave MSU with their degree in hospitality, have an understanding of some of the products they might be selling.”

The HB 411 course, which includes around 60 students annually, is designed for students over 21 years old and offers sensory assessments for them to experience local and nationally made wine, beer, spirits and more, in addition to regular lecturing and coursework. Borchgrevink also makes sure his students get tours of local breweries and distilleries, while bringing brewers like Bell and other beverage manufacturers into the classroom to share their stories.

Borchgrevink said donations to the Larry J. Bell Support Fund will go directly to those in-class offerings, providing world-class beverages and paying speakers. As MSU no longer charges lab fees, he hopes this fund will step in and provide money to support those additions.

“We’re hoping — and Larry’s hoping too — that others will support the concept so we can maintain or even improve the quality of the class,” he added.

Bell said the funding should help sustain the class and guarantee that it has the funding to get the supplies it needs to train the students.

“The hospitality industry really took it on the chin during COVID,” Bell said. “This class not only teaches the students about the product but about the industry. I hope that others will be inspired to contribute.”

The donation is the latest in a string of philanthropic giving from Bell since he sold Bell’s Brewery to Lion Little World Beverages Inc., a division of Japan’s Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., at the end of 2021. Last year, Bell also donated $1 million to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kalamazoo; $5.25 million to Kalamazoo College, his alma mater; $8 million to The Irving S. Gilmore International Piano Festival to establish the annual Larry J. Bell Jazz Artist Award for jazz pianists; and $250,000 to Wellspring/Cori Terry & Dancers, a Kalamazoo-based dance company.

Borchgrevink said the MSU donation will make a lasting mark for the university.

“I’m really thankful for him (Bell) being willing and able to support us over the years by coming through class and sharing his love for beer and his vision (and) also for this gift,” Borchgrevink said. “He is making it possible to keep teaching the class at a high level. He will be here in perpetuity, so in 10 years or 15 years when somebody else is teaching the class the funds will still be available.”