Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze opens first Grand Rapids-area location 

With charcuterie emerging as a top trend for restaurants in 2023, national franchise Graze Craze has expanded into West Michigan with the opening of a new storefront last month in Cascade Township.

Specializing in charcuterie, Graze Craze offers boards, boxes and arrangements for occasions ranging from corporate events and weddings to single eaters looking for fresh, healthy snacks at home.

The 1,500-square-foot location at 6275 28th St. serves as a production space for the boards, which are available to order online and can be delivered locally or picked up in-person.

Julie and Thom Goodyke, a husband-wife team who grew up in Cascade and raised their family there, own the new Graze Craze location. Julie Goodyke said they began looking into the franchise in 2022.

“Honestly, it was a picture of the food that got us (interested),” Julie said. “(It’s) just very colorful and bright and I said, ‘I want to do that.’ And so we started to look into it and here we are a year later.”

The Graze Craze franchise was founded in Oklahoma in 2018 by Kerry Sylvester. The concept now has 41 locations in 16 states after opening its first storefront in February 2022. The new Cascade Township store joins two other Michigan locations in Okemos and Shelby Township.

West Palm Beach, Fla.-based United Franchise Group serves as the franchisor for the Graze Craze concept.

The concept capitalizes on the rebounding popularity of charcuterie, particularly as younger customers give new life to the classic party board.

Popular items include the Gone Grazey, a traditional board with meats, cheese, spreads, veggies and more, and the Sweet and Grazey, a sweeter take on the charcuterie board including bread, sweet cheese and spreads, nuts, brownies and more.

The company also offers vegetarian, keto and individual portion options to appeal to a wide variety of snackers.

“Our employees make beautiful boards for our customers and we realize every board we make is special,” Thom Goodyke said.

The 2023 Food Trends Report by Kroger listed charcuterie as one of the classic styles coming back this year, while the National Restaurant Association’s December “What’s Hot Culinary Forecast” named charcuterie its third hottest menu trend for this year.

The National Restaurant Association cited inflation as a reason for the resurgence in snacking and “grazing” eating styles, adding that in the search for cheaper catering and meal options, customers are looking to “meal deals, family bundles and culinary kits that meet at the intersection of craving and budgetary caution.” The association also named charcuterie its hottest trend in the appetizers and sides category, forecasting a big year for the simple meat and cheese board.

Graze Craze in Cascade Township is open for pick-up and free local delivery Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.