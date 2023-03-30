Curley Cone caters to new crowd with ‘swanky’ adults-only lounge near Gun Lake

Visitors to the Gun Lake area who want an upscale night out have a new option in Thirsty Buddy, a lounge-style restaurant from the owner of local fixture Curley Cone.

Curley Cone has been a staple and ice cream landmark since 1954, offering hand-scooped ice cream and sweet treats. In recent years, owner Julie Fox has expanded the Curley Cone campus to include a coffee bar and full menu, event space, cocktail garden, farm stand and even a pickleball court. Now, she’s branching out alongside business partner Shashin Kothawala to offer a new dining experience, this time catered to adults.

“It’s got a Chicago vibe or a big city vibe,” Fox said of the new Thirsty Buddy concept, which opened March 22 at 12850 Chief Noonday Road in Yankee Springs Township.

“It’s got a lot of lounge furniture and a deck area, and then we’ll have a patio in the summer that’s going to be beautiful,” she said. “It felt like this area just needed something that was kind of swanky and kind of fun and kind of different. So that’s what we built.”

After years of building a family-friendly, tourist-oriented campus offering dining and activities for every vacationer, Fox is hoping to offer a new experience for locals looking for a fun night out.

Thirsty Buddy has an adults-only policy, requiring diners to be 18 or older to enter to help reinforce its upscale, late-night atmosphere. While the policy won’t be strict, it is intended to help establish the restaurant as a space for older diners, Fox said.

“It’s just a different environment,” she said. “We love kids, obviously, we built our business next door on them, but we really wanted an adult environment where people can just relax and visit with friends.”

Fox describes the restaurant interior as “swanky and loungey, almost nightclub-ish,” with a casual dining area, four-season patio and deck. Thirsty Buddy seats about 130 currently, with room for 50 more once its deck opens as warmer weather moves in.

Thirsty Buddy offers a full menu with highlights like wood-fired pizza that diners can watch as it’s prepared in an authentic Italian pizza oven, a roasted half chicken with apple and bacon hash, charcuterie boards and desserts. The restaurant also offers a wide range of cocktails from its fully stocked bar.

Fox added that Thirsty Buddy also plans to offer live entertainment every week on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The lineup is confirmed through the end of May and is posted on the restaurant’s website.

“I enjoy going somewhere where you can talk, you can listen to music, you can have a drink, and that’s kind of the vibe that we’re trying to establish,” she said.

Fox added that she and business partner Kothawala were looking to offer a different atmosphere than what is currently available at other area restaurants.

While the reception to the new location has been warm, Fox said getting Thirsty Buddy off the ground proved to be a challenge between supply chain issues that raised the prices of lumber and slowed shipping times, and a rebranding the partners completed before opening.

The original logo for Thirsty Buddy featured a curly-haired goldendoodle and the logo “Pizza. Best Friends. Spirits.” but the partners swapped it out for a sleeker, more sophisticated set of initials as their vision for the concept changed.

“It became different than what I originally pictured,” Fox said of Thirsty Buddy’s brand. “It’s kind of swanky and cool on the inside and I felt like the dog was too casual. So we rebranded before we even opened, which was a hard pill to swallow, but I knew it was wrong and I knew I had to do it.”

Thirsty Buddy is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. every other day of the week.