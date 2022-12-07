Family-owned orchard to close before Christmas

A century-old apple orchard is shutting its doors.

Moelker Orchards will close Dec. 23, according to a post last week on the company’s Facebook page. The orchard, 9265 Kenowa Ave. SW in Tallmadge Township, will go up for sale in early 2023.

The Moelker family opened the orchard in 1907. The current generation, Tom and Bonnie Moelker, said they are ready to retire.

“On Saturday, Dec. 10, we will have our final Customer Appreciation Day. We hope you stop by to celebrate with us and share memories. Between now and Dec. 23, it will be business as usual,” the Facebook post said.

The orchard sells apples, cider, doughnuts, baked goods, fudge and jarred goods.

Moelker will sell through its current inventory, so some items might sell out before others.

Michigan ranks No. 3 among states in the country for apple production. There are more than 11.3 million apple trees in production farms, covering more than 35,000 acres on more than 825 family-run farms.