Former Smucker’s executive tapped to lead Hudsonville Ice Cream

A longtime West Michigan ice cream company has a new chief executive.

Hudsonville Ice Cream on Wednesday, Jan. 4, named Tina Floyd as its new CEO. Floyd will take over the role from owner Denny Ellens, effective Feb. 13.

Ellens will remain on the board of directors.

“The addition of Tina represents a true moment of growth for our Hudsonville team,” Ellens said in a release. “We have seen considerable expansion during the past three years in terms of capability, staff and sales, and we have grown to become a beloved ice cream brand regionally.

“Tina’s addition adds big-league brand experience and cache, yet she understands the family culture that has been so crucial to our success to date. She represents everything we are about, and I have no doubt that the qualities that have contributed to her personal successes over the past 30 years will translate incredibly well here at Hudsonville.”

Floyd comes to West Michigan after three decades with Ohio-based The J.M. Smucker Co. where she was most recently senior vice president and general manager of consumer foods. The J.M. Smucker Co. consumer foods business is worth $1.7 billion and includes Smucker’s and Jif.

The development and launch of Smucker’s Uncrustables was among her professional achievements.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Hudsonville team as it enters another year of tremendous growth,” Floyd said. “This is a family-owned organization that values its people, the community it calls home and the proprietary process they have developed that produces some of the best-tasting ice cream on the market. I look forward to working collaboratively with this exceptional team to build towards an even brighter future.”

Floyd will be charged with continuing Hudsonville Ice Cream’s growth. Since 2019 the company, founded in 1895, has grown from 80 employees to 280 and is tripling its production capabilities.

In spring 2022, Hudsonville Ice Cream embarked on a $65.7 million, multi-phase expansion. The project is anticipated to create up to 76 jobs.

“Hudsonville Ice Cream’s commitment to West Michigan is a great example of the continued strength of West Michigan’s agribusiness industry,” Lakeshore Advantage President Jennifer Owens said at the time of the expansion’s announcement. “We applaud (the company) on their continued success.”