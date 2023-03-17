Gordon Food Service moves into Texas market with 6 new stores

Foodservice distribution giant Gordon Food Service Inc. has expanded to the Lone Star State with the addition of six new retail locations.

Gordon Food Service (GFS), a Wyoming, Mich.-based privately held foodservice distributor operating in the U.S. and Canada, opened four of the new stores in and around Houston, Texas on March 14, with plans to open an additional two stores at an undisclosed date.

The stores are the first Texas locations for GFS and the most the company has opened at one time.

Sharon Devine, director of communications and public relations for GFS, said Houston’s fast-growing community, exciting food culture and diverse population made the Texas market attractive to the foodservice distributor.

“We’re excited to expand there,” Devine said.

The leased store locations range between 25,000 and 30,000 square feet and will each employ an average of 40 full-time and part-time workers, according to the company.

While the new stores are primarily geared toward providing food products to foodservice professionals such as restaurant owners, they will also cater to home shoppers with freshly prepared goods and produce.

While GFS did not provide details on where it might expand in future, the company is “rapidly renovating many of our existing stores while we expand both in our current geography and the southeast and Texas,” Devine said. “Our store team is always looking for ways to innovate, grow and expand.”

Right now, GFS operates more than 175 stores and distribution centers in 13 states, including Michigan, New York, Wisconsin, Indiana, Florida and Maryland, among others.

The new Texas locations will offer seasonal produce; fresh meats; wholesale walk-in customer coolers housing produce meats and dairy products; and ready-to-eat meal solutions, in addition to online ordering and same-day delivery options.

Stores that opened March 14 included two locations in Houston, plus storefronts in the suburbs of Katy and League City. GFS is planning two more Houston locations, but has not released open dates yet.

GFS ranked 16th on Forbes’ 2022 America’s Largest Private Companies list, employs 21,300 workers across the nation and in Canada and generated an estimated $19 billion in revenue in 2022.