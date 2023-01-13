Kellogg Company earns FDA approval for new vitamin D regulations

A food maker in the region earned acceptance for a petition aimed at boosting vitamin D fortification.

The 2019 petition from Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company recently was greenlit by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Following this acceptance, the FDA recently announced increases to the fortification levels of vitamin D allowed within the cereal category and now allows fortification of vitamin D in grain-based bars.

According to Kellogg leadership, the company petitioned the FDA to review regulations for vitamin D as an opportunity to improve public health and keep with its Better Days ESG strategy.

A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found 90% of Americans do not consume enough vitamin D, and Kellogg now seeks to ensure fortification in more of its foods to help consumers increase the vitamin in their diets.

“Kellogg fortified cereals and milk have long been a delicious and affordable way to get vitamin D,” said Nigel Hughes, senior vice president of global research and development and innovation for Kellogg. “Now, everyday foods, like cereal and grain-based bars, can go even further toward helping people access and consume vitamin D.”

In addition to increased vitamin D fortification, Kellogg will work to innovate new foods with vitamin D sources.

The company’s new Pure Organic Crackers made with cheese and veggies will contain 10% daily value of vitamin D from mushroom powder. The percentage is considered a “good source” of the vitamin by the FDA, and the crackers are set to debut on supermarket shelves before the end of January.

To help consumers easily identify vitamin D-enriched food products, Kellogg will include the percent daily value on the front of its packaging in addition to the nutrition facts label.

The overall fortification strategy is part of the company’s ESG goal to support well-being, climate and food security for 3 billion people by the end of 2030.