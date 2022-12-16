Kellogg incorporates NaviLens tech for accessible cereal packaging

A food maker in the region will incorporate new technology into its breakfast cereal packaging to make shopping more accessible for people with blindness or low vision.

Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company recently announced it will use NaviLens technology with the packaging of four of its cereal brands — Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Special K Original, Rice Krispies and Crispix.

The front and side of these cereal boxes now will feature a NaviLens optical smart code with high-contrast colorful squares on a black background. The smart code can be detected by the NaviLens and NaviLens Go mobile apps that allow users to locate boxes from 40 feet away and navigate to them plus hear the names, package sizes and nutritional information for those products.

Charisse Hughes, chief brand and advanced analytics officer at Kellogg Company, said this new offering reflects the heart of the company’s ESG strategy through the advancement of sustainable and equitable food access.

“We work hard to think outside the box to ensure our products are accessible to as many people as possible,” Hughes said. “Thanks to the hard work of our cross-functional teams, we’re able to adapt and leverage this technology to ensure we’re living by our purpose — to create a place at the table for everyone.”

Kellogg said it was the first food company in the world to incorporate NaviLens smart codes on cereal packaging in Europe in 2020. Following a positive response to the pilot, the company announced last year it would expand its NaviLens packaging to products in the U.S.

With the NaviLens codes and free app, consumers can use their phones to scan their environment in a sweeping motion and receive audio cues that allow them to find and center a smart code on a cereal box in the phone’s field of view. The codes appear similar to QR code technology, but users aren’t required to know exactly where a tag is to read it with their phones.

Once a phone recognizes a code, users can their wrist to prompt the product details to be read out loud, and the app can communicate this in up to 36 languages.

According to Kellogg, a dedicated crew of employees spent more than a year working to get the accessible boxes from an idea to a reality.

In addition to cereal packaging, Kellogg also has committed to incorporate the new smart codes in all corporate facilities by the end of 2023 to make them more accessible for employees. Codes already have been installed at the global headquarters in Battle Creek.

Bethany Foor, a member of Kellogg’s corporate affairs team, was a key part of the program’s development. Foor said she has Usher syndrome, a genetic disorder that impacts vision and hearing.

“As someone who is losing my vision to a progressive eye disease, this project is very personal to me,” Foor said.

Foor also serves as a co-chair of Kapable, Kellogg’s business employee resource group for employees with disabilities and their allies. The NaviLens initiative was made possible by a partnership between Kapable and Kellogg’s Ready-To-Eat-Cereal business unit.

“I was part of the original Kapable team that presented the idea of bringing NaviLens packaging to the U.S. to our cereal leadership team, and I’ve worked closely with the entire team throughout the process,” Foor said. “I cried the first time I found our NaviLens packaging on the shelf at my local grocery store. It’s amazing to work for a company that truly stands behind its Better Days Promise to advance sustainable and equitable access to food.”

Foor also emphasized her gratitude for the team’s hard work and dedication with the project.

NaviLens was created by Neosistec, a software company located in Spain, in collaboration with the Mobile Vision Research Lab at the University of Alicante.