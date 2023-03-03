Kilwins, Great Lakes Potato Chips sold to investment firms

Two staple Michigan food brands are under new ownership.

Varnum said this week it helped represent two longtime Michigan food companies, Great Lakes Potato Chips and Kilwins Quality Confections. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The Grand Rapids-based law firm assisted the Petoskey-based Kilwins in its sale to California-based Levine Leichtman Capital Partners.

Kilwins was found in 1947 and has since opened 150 locations across 25 states. Most of the locations are franchises. Levine Leichtman Capital Partners specializes in investing in franchises and multi-unit retailers, including acquisitions of companies such as Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Mountain Mike’s Pizza and Wetzel’s Pretzels.

Kilwins owners Robin and Don McCarty have owned the business since 1995 and will retain an ownership interest in the company, which is a manufacturer, distributor and retailer of chocolate, ice cream and confections.

“Kilwins has an incredible brand proposition, a compelling product portfolio and a loyal customer base,” LLCP Partner Andrew Schwartz said in a release. “We are strong believers in the long-term potential of Kilwins and are excited to work closely with the company’s management team to accelerate growth through continued franchise expansion, new channel opportunities and additional product innovation.”

Mike Wooldridge and Chris George led the Varnum M&A team throughout the acquisition and were assisted by Amy Yan, Steve Morren, Shawn Strand, Zach Meyer, Tim Gordon, John Arendshorst and Chris Caldwell.

“This was a complex and complicated transaction for us,” Don McCarty said. “Mike, Chris and the Varnum team had the depth, breadth, expertise, comprehensive understanding, organizational capacity and coordination to efficiently and effectively cover all aspects for us on our time schedule.”

Varnum, including partner Jake Droppers, represented Traverse City-based Great Lakes Potato Chips in its sale to two Chicago-based investment companies, LaSalle Capital and Lightspring Capital.

Strand, Ethan Beswick and John Sturgis also assisted on the deal.

The deal was made to help accelerate the growth of the potato chip company, which was founded in 2009 by Ed Girrbach and his son, Chris. The company uses almost 100% Midwest potatoes for its chips, which are sold to foodservice distributors, grocery stores, club stores and directly to consumers.