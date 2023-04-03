Lansing’s Good Truckin’ Diner expanding to Grand Rapids at former Royals location

GRAND RAPIDS — Good Truckin’ Diner hopes to complement the East Hills neighborhood’s artistic vibe when it opens its first Grand Rapids location on Wealthy Street.

The Lansing-based Good Truckin’, which specializes in all-day breakfast and offers gluten-free and vegan options, plans to open the self-described “eclectic” eatery at 701 Wealthy St. SE, the former home of All In Hospitality Group LLC’s Royals pizza concept.

Nick Sinicropi, owner of Good Truckin’ Diner, last week signed a five-year lease with Terra Firma Development LLC. The restaurateur is targeting a June 1 opening date.

Sinicropi said he’s had his eye on the Grand Rapids restaurant scene for years now and has been waiting patiently for a good spot to open up. He thinks Good Truckin’ will make a lasting fit for the Wealthy Street location because of its unusual style, offerings and desire to cater to as wide a crowd as possible.

“Good Truckin’ is about being creative and being different,” said Sinicropi, who describes himself as a foodie.

“(We’re) fresh, affordable and everything is homemade. We’re definitely right up there with any restaurant (that is) vegan and gluten-free friendly. We just try to keep it fresh,” he said. “When I go to a new town or if I’m staying somewhere on vacation, I’m looking for something that is unique, local and different. We try to do that.”

Sinicropi also said he appreciates the Wealthy Street area as a “walkable, art-oriented neighborhood,” and believes his style of cuisine and dining will be a great fit.

This is the second physical location for Sinicropi’s Good Truckin’ Diner, in addition to a food truck. The original location is in Lansing’s REO Town and offers a variety of eats, from breakfast tacos to street tacos, classic breakfasts like pancakes to burgers and a wide range of gluten-free and vegan options.

Sinicropi said that the same menu will be coming to the new location, as well as its specials board, which is a hit with customers.

“They’re all wonderfully unique and usually have something to do with what’s going on in the world or something clever,” he said of the specials.

Terra Firma president Eric Wynsma, who owns the Wealthy Street location, said he believes the new diner will “generate a lot of traffic” for other area retailers. He also praised the restaurant’s concept, calling it an “eclectic, modern-day take on the diner.”

Good Truckin’ Diner plans to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with an emphasis on the brunch crowd and offering all-day breakfast.

“It’s a big move for us, it’s a big space,” Sinicropi said. “We’re just excited to get up there and work with local vendors, local artists.”

The new-to-Grand Rapids concept hopes to succeed at a location where Royals struggled to gain traction after opening in early 2020 with a focus on brunch. The location closed briefly and later reopened in August as a pizzeria with a full bar. However, the restaurant closed permanently only three months later, citing “massive hospitality employee shortage, supply chain issues, and rising costs on everything restaurant related,” according to a Facebook post at the time.