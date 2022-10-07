New Holland riding new beer to growth

As the beer industry falters, New Holland Brewing’s Windmill division has found its key to growth.

The craft beer industry is in an uphill battle, taking on the rise of no- and low-alcohol options, hard seltzers and canned ready-to-drink cocktails, as well as spirits. Year-to-date, craft beer sales are down 8.9% nationwide, according to Nielsen, and 12% in Michigan.

“Gen Z just doesn’t have that much interest in drinking beer,” said Devin O’Rourke, brand manager of Windmill brands at New Holland. “They’re finding their pleasures elsewhere, and while older generations are sticking to it, they’re even getting burned out and sticking to more tried-and-true styles.”

Despite the category dip, New Holland’s Windmill, its beer division outside of Dragon’s Milk, is up 6.9%, including a 21.5% surge during the past three months. Dragon’s Milk, a bourbon barrel aged stout, remains the brewery’s best seller.

Driving that growth is Tangerine Space Machine, the brewery’s flagship hazy IPA offering. TSM has grown 65.8% year-to-date, selling more than 45,000 cases, according to New Holland. Nielsen, which tracks major retail chains, has TSM up 3.2%, which is still a stark contrast to the whole hazy IPA category, which is down 9.5% despite being one of the primary beer styles “cool kid” breweries focus on to gain hype among the beer world devotees.

Oddly enough, New Holland can’t quite put its finger on what is making TSM surge.

“It’s literally on fire and we can’t even give up an exact reason,” O’Rourke said. “What we know is it’s a fun brand, the name rolls off the tongue and the liquid is fantastic, a full-bodied IPA that’s hazy and juicy that’s so pillowy and smooth with fruit and some slight bitterness.”

To help fuel the growth, New Holland continues to release new stock keeping units (SKUs) of the brand, like a 15-pack back in March. It also added 19.2-ounce cans, which O’Rourke said has helped drive six-pack sales.

A double version of TSP, Super Space Machine, helped add consumer excitement to the market, O’Rourke said, adding it was the No. 1-selling limited release of the past five years.

O’Rourke said it has helped touting TSM’s profitability to bartenders as they work to put it on tap in bars and restaurants.

“The profitability just blows (most other hazy IPAs) out of the water and saves the bars tons of money,” he said.

TSM replaced New Holland’s original flagship IPA, Mad Hatter, in the company’s portfolio in part because of draft handles. Founder Brett VanderKamp told GRBJ earlier this year that while a good beer, Mad Hatter couldn’t do enough to separate itself from other great West Michigan classic IPAs like Bell’s Brewery’s Two Hearted Ale and Founders Brewing’s Centennial IPA.

“I don’t want to say (the) world didn’t need another, but it was a beer that I felt was having a hard time getting draft,” VanderKamp said. “If you can’t get draft, it’s hard to build a following. We didn’t have the scale of other brands, the batch size, the purchasing power size. It was a difficult business proposition to make it.”

SKUs an issue

Mitten Brewing co-owner Max Trierweiler recently told GRBJ that retailers, especially big-box stores and grocers, are working to consolidate the shelf space available to breweries.

With that in mind, brewers are cutting down their portfolios and growing brand extensions — like New Holland’s Dragon’s Milk division, and even its LightPoint low-alcohol beers.

Likewise, Founders Brewing has worked for several years to cut down its overall portfolio while expanding its flagship All Day IPA line of low-alcohol session beers.

The brewery recently added Chill Day IPA, a cold IPA, to the lineup that includes the base All Day IPA and All Day Haze and All Day Vacay.

Next year, Founders will release an All Day variety pack.

Ready-to-drink taking over

While beer struggles nationally, ready-to-drink cocktails are taking over the market. Last year, the RTD market was the fastest-growing spirits category with $1.6 billion in revenue, a 42% year-over-year jump.

The RTD market, however, made up just 4.6% of overall liquor sales in 2021.

That comes as Nielsen found hard seltzers dipping 5.5%.