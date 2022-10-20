Pop-Tarts collaborates with Tajín on flavor package

Pop-Tarts is bringing a spicy new addition to its offerings.

The snack brand from Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company Thursday, Oct. 20, unveiled its collaboration with Tajín, a Mexican chili powder company known for fruit seasoning, on a limited-edition flavor package.

The Pop-Tarts X Tajín kit features Tajín’s signature Clásico seasoning and new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce plus a selection of fruity Pop-Tarts, including Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry and Peach Cobbler.

“As a brand, we love to challenge conventions and defy expectations, and with the superstar power of Tajín, we knew we could inspire our fans with an unexpected, ingenious combination,” said Heidi Ray, senior director of marketing for Kellogg’s Portable Wholesome Snacks. “Tajín shares our dedication to unique flavors, so they were the perfect partner to embrace this ‘Crazy Bueno’ idea.”

Taking inspiration from trending Tajín experiments on TikTok, the new kit offers a “choose-your-own culinary adventure.” Customers can reference the flavor descriptions and pairing ideas provided or create their own combinations.

“With fall upon us, Pop-Tarts is a warm and new way to experience this universal product,” said Javier Leyva, director of Tajín USA. “Our well-balanced blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and dehydrated lime and the new Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce pair perfectly with Pop-Tarts’ fruit flavored filling, frosting and flaky crust.”

The limited-edition Pop-Tarts X Tajín kit will be sold exclusively online or through the Pop-Tarts Instagram store from Oct. 25-27.

Kits cost $10 and are limited to one per order.