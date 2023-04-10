Saugatuck Brewing reopens in Kalamazoo at new downtown location

KALAMAZOO — Following a 10-month hiatus and a relocation to a new downtown space, Saugatuck Brewing Company Inc. is once again slinging pints in Kalamazoo.

The brewery officially opened the doors today in the Peninsula Building at 200 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Kalamazoo, the former site of Olde Peninsula Brewpub and Restaurant.

The new space features on-site brewing and has seating for 169 people, including outdoor options. Equipped with 13 taps, the new brewpub offers a range of Saugatuck Brewing’s beer and cider, a wine list and cocktail and spirits menu.

In an homage to the long-time occupant of the space, Saugatuck will have Olde Peninsula Porter on tap. One of the original brewpubs in Kalamazoo, Olde Peninsula closed permanently in 2020 after 25 years in business.

Douglas-based Saugatuck Brewing initially moved into the Kalamazoo market in 2019, when it purchased the former Gonzo’s BiggDogg Brewing Co. LLC at 140 S. Westnedge Ave. The company announced plans to move downtown in November 2021, and closed the Westnedge location in June of last year.

Renovations of the location took longer than first expected because of delays with the internal renovation, said Sara VanSplinter, director of marketing for Saugatuck Brewing.

“There was a lot of ripping things out, replacing and updating everything to make sure we had a safe, clean, up-to-code environment to reopen the doors,” she said.

While Saugatuck Brewing worked to get its doors back open in Kalamazoo, some area fans of the brewery expressed concerns over the delays. Despite the setbacks, the brewery is once again focused on participating in the Kalamazoo beer scene and renewing its presence in the area.

“We know we are part of something bigger than just SBC – we are part of a growing movement of businesses staking our ground and choosing to be part of the vibrancy of downtown Kalamazoo,” Stephanie Ingram, general manager of Saugatuck Brewing’s Kalamazoo location, said in a statement.

The new location also gets the brewery into the center of the downtown district, which should help with increased foot traffic, according to VanSplinter.

“We felt a little bit isolated in our other location,” she said.

The renovation of the former Olde Peninsula location follows the reopening of the former Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids in 2021 after the company permanently closed during the pandemic.

The new Kalamazoo location offers brewpub fare, including appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, salads, mac and cheese and more. The location is open from noon-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and from noon-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

“We are so excited about today, not just because we are finally cutting the ribbon and opening the doors to our new Kalamazoo Brewpub and Restaurant, but because today symbolizes our overall strategy as a company to continue investing for the future – in our people, products and great locations like this one in Kalamazoo,” Kevin van den Bosch, chair of the Saugatuck Brewing board of directors, said in a statement.