AC Hotel transforming lounge into tropical pop-up

The AC Hotel by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown is putting a tropical twist on its cocktail lounge.

AHC Hospitality said it will transform the AC Lounge, 50 Monroe Ave. NW, into a pop-up called La Ventanita beginning Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the hotel said the “long-term” pop-up that will run “for the foreseeable future” will bring tropical vibes to Grand Rapids’ Hotel District Spanish and Latin American-inspired bites, such as crispy ham croquetas, and handhelds such as frita cubana with papas criollas, and a Cuban hamburger with Colombian-style fried potatoes.

The drink menu will include “fun twists” on classics, such as the Pina Colada Milk Punch and the Smoked Manhattan, plus a curated wine list with a selection of “skin contact” varietals.

“AHC Hospitality wanted to create a new and exciting experience for AC Hotel guests and Grand Rapids locals alike,” said Ryan Schmied, general manager of the AC Hotel. “To ensure everyone’s safety, we added outdoor seating and are complying with all local and state COVID-related guidelines.”

The pop-up’s staff includes chef Chris Madsen and mixologist Evan MacLeod.

The lounge is open to the public 4-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday with half-off beverages during happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.