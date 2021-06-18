Brunch-themed restaurant coming to downtown this fall

Fans of waffles, cocktails and coffee — particularly all three at once — will have a new brunch hangout this fall.

Social Misfits will open its first location street level in the Flat Iron Building, 43 W. Fulton St., which houses the newly opened Residence Inn by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown.

The waffle, cocktail and coffee bar will be the second retail tenant at the property, adjacent to the 3,527-square-foot Wahlburgers opening later this summer.

“We all feel like misfits at some point in life, and I think it’s important we embrace and celebrate it. Individuality and creativity, that’s what it’s all about — dancing to your own drum,” said Spencer Raymond, Social Misfits owner and creator. “That’s where new ideas come from. It’s how change happens. It’s what makes the world so fantastic.”

Social Misfits will serve scratch-made waffles featuring local ingredients, locally sourced Michigan maple syrups, craft cocktails and coffee from The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company.

“Waffles evoke feelings of comfort, home, and let’s be honest, they’re delicious any time of day,” Raymond said. “They can transform into something sweet or savory, and what better way to break the norm in an uncomfortably conspicuous way than to complement your waffles with a cocktail?”

Social Misfits will serve brunch, lunch, dinner and nightcaps daily.