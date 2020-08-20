Buddy’s Pizza hosting job fair

A metro Detroit pizza chain with locations in Grand Rapids and Portage is hosting a companywide career fair next week.

Farmington Hills-based Buddy’s Pizza, creator of the original Detroit-style pizza, is hosting the fair at all full-service locations from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday. The event also will include hiring for the company’s newest location in Troy, opening this fall.

Buddy’s is hiring for all positions — managers, servers, back of the house and more.

Those interested in applying for a position at Buddy’s Pizza are invited to visit the location they’d like to work at, where they will participate in a three-step hiring process:

Station one: Filling out an application

Station two: Restaurant tour

Station three: Interview

The event will take place with strict social distancing guidelines in place. Attendees are required to wear masks for the duration of the event.

Buddy’s Pizza offers “competitive wages, a fun, dynamic work environment, flexible schedules and delicious dining discounts.”

More information is at buddyspizza.com/careers.