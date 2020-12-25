Buddy’s Pizza offers half-off meals to frontline workers

Buddy’s Pizza is saying “thank you” to essential workers with a sweet deal during the next few weeks.

Farmington Hills-based Buddy’s Pizza, which has West Michigan locations in Kentwood and Portage, said it is showing appreciation and aiming to spread comfort to frontline heroes this holiday season by relaunching its Feed the Frontliners program.

Now through Jan. 31, all frontline workers will receive 50% off their order by presenting identification upon pickup through curbside carryout.

The offer is available for carryout, whether ordered by phone or online at buddyspizza.com/order-online.

Buddy’s first launched the program in March, and the company donated more than $100,000 in free and discounted meals to those working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

More information about the Michigan restaurant chain is at buddyspizza.com.