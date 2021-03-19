Burger King looks to hire at 26 local restaurants

Factorial Holdings LLC, the Grand Rapids-area Burger King franchisee, is hiring in all positions at its 26 restaurants in the greater Grand Rapids area this month.

The franchisee said it hopes to hire 150 employees in positions including general manager, assistant manager, hourly shift coordinator and team member.

Employee benefits include competitive pay; flexible schedules; paid time off after 90 days; medical, dental and vision coverage; meal discounts; leadership training; an employee assistance program; discount bus passes; Wheels2Work program; and more

Factorial Holdings’ increased hiring rate this month in the greater Grand Rapids area mirrors the U.S. Labor Department’s recent report that business has added almost 380,000 jobs over the past month.

“We are excited to be hiring again at Burger King,” said Deb Fragel, director of human resources at Factorial Holdings/Grand Rapids Burger King. “Our business goals and our people-first processes make Burger King an employer of choice for the area.”

Factorial Holdings acquired the 26 Grand Rapids-area Burger King restaurants in December and has plans to remodel the existing restaurants and build 10 new ones featuring the latest Burger King restaurant design.

The new design will have double drive-thru stations with digital signs that remember guests’ previous orders and offer discounts to repeat customers.

Candidates can go here to review positions and locations.