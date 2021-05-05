Café de Miro opening Downtown Market location

Café de Miro 1 of 5

A restaurant that serves Mediterranean food from the Kurdish region of Eastern Turkey will open a second location at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market this summer.

Owner Fatosh Alagoz and her husband Apo Alagoz will open their second location of Café de Miro in the market hall at the Downtown Market, at 435 Ionia Ave. SW, early this summer, according to the Downtown Market.

The original location, which will remain open, is at 1878 Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids’ Breton Village.

The Alagoz couple moved to the Grand Rapids area from Istanbul four years ago with their two sons. Seeing an opportunity to bring the feel and flavors of their country to a new audience, Fatosh Alagoz began developing a menu and design ideas for their first location. In light of their success during the past two years at the Breton Village café, they said they knew it was time to grow.

“When considering the expansion of our business, the Downtown Market is where we wanted to be,” Fatosh Alagoz said. “This is a great opportunity for people to enjoy our cuisine or for those who are just looking to try something new.”

Café de Miro offers a menu rooted in recipes from the Kurdish region of Eastern Turkey with a Mediterranean influence. The Downtown Market location will continue to offer items from their existing menu, including made-to-order paninis, salads, egg dishes and toasts. New items will include falafel, as well as desserts, sides and gyros.

Fatosh Alagoz said she takes great care in using the best ingredients for her recipes through shopping locally and sourcing spices and ingredients from Turkey.

“We make our yogurt from scratch and take great pride in our food,” she said. “It’s a reflection of our culture and our travels, and we want our customers to go on that journey with us.”

Mimi Fritz, president and CEO of the Downtown Market, said the market is excited to be the couple’s choice for their new location.

“Café de Miro’s first location quickly became a community favorite, and we are delighted that they have chosen to grow their business at the Downtown Market,” Fritz said. “It’s clear that Fatosh and Apo are genuinely passionate about delivering an exceptional food experience, and we know our customers will embrace this addition to the market hall.”