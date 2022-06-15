Can-Do Kalamazoo to unveil plans for mixed-use incubator

In addition to browsing the wares of 100 vendors, attendees of the Kalamazoo Farmers Market’s June Night Market can learn details of Can-Do Kalamazoo’s new branding and building plans.

Formerly known as Can-Do Kitchen, the organization now called Can-Do Kalamazoo (CDK) will unveil renderings and information about its new mixed-use entrepreneurial incubator space at 519 S. Park St. in Kalamazoo, where it plans to move later this year, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market’s June Night Market, at 1204 Bank St. in Kalamazoo.

Offered on the third Thursday of each month from June through September at the farmers market, Night Markets run from 5-10 p.m. and feature live music, handmade goods from local artisans, food trucks and more.

The CDK information and renderings will be displayed at an informational booth in the farmers market’s west pavilion after the event. Representatives also will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the organization’s offerings and needs.

Can-Do Kalamazoo has raised about 83% of its phase one capital campaign, Opening New Doors, which seeks to raise $650,000.

The funds will assist CDK in relocating to the larger central location and allow for the addition of mixed-use incubator resources beyond CDK’s current food business program.

Because it believes affordability and free services are part of lowering barriers to entrepreneurship, Can-Do Kalamazoo relies on donors and fundraiser events to provide no-cost and reduced-cost kitchen rental rates and business incubation support to food entrepreneurs. One such fundraiser is selling beer and wine at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market’s Night Markets for the past eight years.

“The Night Markets are a great mix of celebrating local vendors, enjoying good food and spending time in the community,” said Lucy Dilley, CDK founder and executive director. “Since Can-Do Kalamazoo provides similar energy to the entrepreneurs and organizations we serve, the Night Market is the perfect place to unveil our new branding and plans for our new space.”

The June Night Market will feature many of the businesses that have utilized CDK’s services. Known as Taste of Can-Do, the mini event will offer samples from participating businesses.

People can donate to CDK’s fundraising campaign online or by mailing checks to Can-Do Kalamazoo, 3501 Lake St., Kalamazoo, MI 49048.