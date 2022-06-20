Chartreuse Sisters plans to open café in East Hills

1 of 4

A sister-run patisserie offering flavors inspired by their French American heritage is planning to open a brick-and-mortar location as early as this fall.

Alyson and Mallory Caillaud-Jones said this week construction has begun on their café at 800 Wealthy St. SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, which they hope to open as early as this fall.

The Caillaud-Jones sisters opened Chartreuse Sisters under cottage law in October 2019 and began selling their baked goods at pop-ups, farmers markets and online through subscription boxes, while also filling custom orders and catering weddings. Their long-term goal always has been to open a café in Grand Rapids.

“Our products are inspired by our French American heritage and our nostalgic food and drink experiences from traveling here and abroad,” the sisters said on their website. “We combine French and American pastry techniques and pair them with flavor profiles found in both cuisines to create unique and exciting treats.”

The café will offer a monthly rotating menu centered around local seasonal fruits and vegetables. It will serve French American fusion pastries such as eclairs, large macarons and savory galettes.

It also will be a “dry bar” serving nonalcoholic mocktails and a full espresso and tea menu.

Alyson Caillaud-Jones is head of beverage, and Mallory Caillaud-Jones is head pastry chef.

The sisters confirmed Wednesday, June 15, the store’s façade improvements have begun, and construction is underway on the build out, which is expected to take eight to 12 weeks.

Willink Construction is the project’s contractor.

More information and updates will be posted on Facebook and their website.