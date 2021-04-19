Chinese and hibachi restaurant settles into East Hills

Red Bowl 1 of 5

A Chinese and hibachi restaurant opened in the restaurant side of the former Kingfisher Restaurant & Deli.

Red Bowl opened March 1 at 1001 Lake Drive SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, according to a Facebook post.

The restaurant occupies the half of the former Kingfisher Restaurant & Deli that had been vacant since last summer. The deli side is currently leased by Root Farmacy Café for its grab-and-go and meal subscription service. Prior to Kingfisher’s tenancy, both sides were occupied by the Lebanese restaurant Marie Catrib’s.

Red Bowl did not respond to the Business Journal’s requests for comments, but according to the owners on their website, “Red Bowl Asian Cuisine is proud to offer GR and the surrounding communities the freshest Chinese and hibachi available. In the (humblest) of efforts to complement our fantastic menu selections (of chicken, beef, pork and vegetables), we hope to offer the friendliest and most attentive service. We look forward to your visit very soon.”

The restaurant’s menu is online. Red Bowl offers online ordering, takeout, third-party delivery and dine-in.

Its hours are 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.