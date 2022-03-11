Club Crackers rolls out limited-run sweet and salty flavor

A Kellogg snack brand is marking 90 years with a new flavor.

Club Crackers said Wednesday, March 9, it is rolling out Club Crisps Sweet & Salty, a limited-edition flavor available at retailers nationwide while supplies last, starting this month.

Club Crisps Sweet & Salty is the first-ever sweet and savory flavor within the Club Crackers portfolio, the brand said. The new wavy crisps are baked light and thin, offering a bite-sized balance of sweet, caramelized flavored sugar and a savory pop of salt that blends with the rich, buttery base.

“With trending sweet and savory snacks on the rise, we saw the perfect opportunity to bring a unique twist and seasonal offering to the Club Crisps line,” said Zach Wyer, director of brand marketing, Kellogg’s Crackers. “Our innovation team worked to combine the perfect mix of sweet brown sugar and savory salt crystals to excite and delight tastebuds, and we’re thrilled to share it in this new thin and crispy bite-sized format.”

Club Crisps Sweet & Salty joins the existing Club Crisps lineup of Sea Salt and Ranch flavors, as well as the broader Club Crackers portfolio. The Sea Salt flavor provides sweet, buttery and salty notes, while Club Crisps Ranch is seasoned with spices, garlic and onion.

More information is on Club Crackers’ Facebook and Instagram pages.