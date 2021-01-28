Condado Tacos gears up to open with VIP event

A build-your-own taco chain on Grand Rapids’ West Side is opening next week and throwing a VIP party to celebrate.

Condado Tacos said it will open a corporate-owned location at 449 Bridge St. NW in the Bridge Street Loft Apartments building on Feb. 4.

A sneak peek VIP event will be held from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday with three guests allowed per party until space is filled. Due to limited capacity with the current indoor dining restrictions, guests are required to make a reservation prior to the VIP event. Condado also is offering VIP boxes to-go, for those who aren’t comfortable dining onsite. Guests can place orders for those in advance.

“We are very excited about bringing Condado Tacos to Grand Rapids, and we can’t wait to be a part of such a dynamic community,” said Condado Tacos President Scott Shotter in a previous report. “That area of Bridge Street has great energy and is so close to downtown but also has a very walkable neighborhood feel to it. With all the amazing restaurants and nightlife in that area, Condado should fit right in.”

Condado Tacos serves chips and dip; specialty and build-your-own tacos; nachos and bowls; tequila and margaritas; and other cocktails, beer and nonalcoholic beverages. Its full menu is online.

Founded in 2014, Condado Tacos currently has 19 locations in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The Grand Rapids location — which will be the chain’s fourth in Michigan and first in West Michigan — will be led by General Manager Tina Fremeyer.

More information, including the new location’s hours, will be posted in the coming days at condadotacos.com.