Crumbl Cookies opens in Holland

A location of the national Crumbl Cookies franchise is opening in Holland.

Franchise owners Tom and Olivia Rouine and Chris and Tami Lemay will host a grand opening from 8 a.m.-midnight Friday, June 24, for their new Crumbl Cookies store at The Shops at Westshore, 12377 James St., Suite 30, in Holland.

Lemay also owns the Grand Rapids location, at 3577 28th St. SE.

Founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by CEO Jason McGowan and COO Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Cookies now has 505 locations across the U.S. The bakeries serve over 170 fresh-baked cookie flavors that rotate weekly and are served in the brand’s signature pink box.

Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include Milk Chocolate Chip, Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Hazelnut Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S’Mores and Pumpkin Pie.

Crumbl Cream — Crumbl’s housemade gourmet ice cream — is available along with cold milk to pair with the cookies.

“The city of Holland and Shops at Westshore are ready for the best cookies in the world, and we can’t wait to serve our customers an unforgettable Crumbl experience,” said Tom Rouine.

The store will begin offering takeout, curbside and delivery options through the Crumbl app starting Wednesday, June 29.

Store hours will be 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday.

More information is at crumblcookies.com/miholland.