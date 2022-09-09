Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location

A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids.

Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee.

The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.

The franchise is known for its classic and boneless wings, chicken tenders and comfort food favorites such as mac n’ cheese, poutine, buffalo chicken dip, potato salad and cornbread.

All menu items are made from scratch daily, including 19 signature sauces free of preservatives and artificial flavors. Options include buffalo, honey BBQ, lemon pepper, creole parmesan or “firecracker” made with brown sugar, chili peppers and garlic.

​​“We’re excited to bring Detroit Wing Company’s signature wings and fresh, made from scratch sauces to Grand Rapids,” said Caleb Rodden, operating partner with Detroit Wing Company. “Detroit Wing Company isn’t just about delicious, high-quality food but also about celebrating our community, our customers and being a great place to work.”

Detroit Wing Company also offers catering at its franchises in addition to carryout food.

According to the company, the new restaurant marks the 25th location in Michigan.

Detroit Wing Company’s other Grand Rapids restaurant is at 2004 East Beltline Ave. NE.

A grand opening celebration is expected to be announced soon.