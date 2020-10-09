DeVos Place hosting pop-up food court

Chick-fil-A and other vendors will open two-week restaurant pop-ups inside DeVos Place next week.

ASM Global, the venue management company that oversees DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall and Van Andel Arena, said it will open the Food Court at DeVos Place beginning Monday.

Vendors Chick-fil-A, Scratch by Patria and TOOM will offer dinner in the Steelcase Ballroom from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 23. Socially distanced dine-in, carry-out and curbside service will be available. Seating will be available inside the ballroom, as well as outside on the terrace, weather permitting. Full bar service provided by the Amway Grand Plaza will be available on-site at the food court.

The entrance to the food court and curbside pickup locations will be on Lyon Street NW, west of Monroe Avenue NW. The three participating restaurants will offer menus specific to the Food Court at DeVos Place, which can be found at devosplace.org.

The Food Court at DeVos Place will continue to provide restaurants and caterers with the opportunity to open for dinner service in a socially distanced space. Additional vendors may be announced; updates will be at devosplace.org.

Restaurants and caterers interested in joining the Food Court at DeVos Place may contact Jeff Dubin at jdubin@grsavor.com.

All guests will be required to wear a mask inside the venue unless eating or drinking while seated at a table. Credit card payments are preferred, and there will be no change available for cash purchases.

Health and safety protocols recommended by the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other health organizations, as well as state, county and local guidelines, will be in place, including food safety measures, personal protective equipment and more.