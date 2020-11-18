Downtown Holland launches ‘Eat Local’ challenge to support restaurants

Eat Local 1 of 6

With restaurants closing to in-person dining for three weeks beginning Wednesday under a new order by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Downtown Holland is launching a social media challenge to prompt residents to support local restaurants.

Each week, a new “Eat Local” Challenge will be posted on the Downtown Holland Facebook page. By accepting the challenge and commenting on the Facebook post, customers will have a chance to win a $50 gift card to the Downtown Holland restaurant of their choice. A list of local Downtown Holland restaurants is available at dinedowntownholland.com.

This week’s challenge was posted Wednesday.

“In a normal year, November and December are very busy times for the restaurant industry, as families, friends and co-workers get together to celebrate the holidays,” said Kara de Alvare, Downtown Holland marketing coordinator. “With COVID having such a huge impact on local restaurants, it’s more important than ever to give them our support. We want to encourage customers to order takeout and tip restaurant staff generously during this difficult time.”

Not only is eating local important this holiday season but so is shopping local with many retailers relying on holiday shopping to carry them into the new year and beyond, Downtown Holland said. To help promote shopping local this holiday season, downtown Holland businesses are offering deals, fun giveaways and exciting promotions during Shop ’Til You Drop (Nov. 13-20), Small Business Saturday (Nov. 28), the Shopping Jam (Dec. 12-19) and the Twelve Days of Christmas (Dec. 13-24). Retailers will be operating under occupancy restrictions and mask requirements, as mandated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, to help keep shoppers safe. More information is at shopdowntownholland.com.

“Our downtown Holland businesses also understand that not everyone is comfortable shopping in person right now,” de Alvare said. “But there are still so many options to support local businesses all season long. Most retailers offer online shopping and will take orders over the phone for shipping or curbside pickup. You can also support local businesses by purchasing gift cards, giving them positive reviews online, liking, sharing and commenting on their social media posts and by encouraging your family and friends to shop local for holiday gifts this year.”