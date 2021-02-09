Downtown Market adds board members

Grand Rapids Downtown Market 1 of 3

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market added three new board members last month.

The Downtown Market said Feb. 3 that it added Mike Morin, Start Garden co-director; LaChaun A. Steverson, Fibrenew entrepreneur; and Hailey Van Andel, Paycor regional sales director, to its board of directors.

The new board members started their terms in January, working to advance the market’s mission and vision, including connecting with the community and helping to cultivate and grow small businesses.

“Grand Rapids has no shortage of smart and passionate community leaders, and we’re fortunate to welcome three outstanding individuals to our board of directors this year,” said Mimi Fritz, president and CEO of the Downtown Market. “These passionate and dedicated community leaders will help us advance our mission to offer dynamic food-centered experiences, education and entrepreneurship opportunities dedicated to a healthier community and economy.”

Mike Morin

Morin serves as co-director with three others of Start Garden, a public-private facilitator of startup initiatives in Grand Rapids. He spent the past decade working to make Grand Rapids a better place for entrepreneurs to launch a business and striving to form a cohesive blend of public-private platforms to reinvigorate the region’s entrepreneurial culture. He also serves as director of Seamless IoT, a global, multi-industry proof-of-concept lab to accelerate startup commercialization.

LaChaun Steverson

After moving to West Michigan in 2007, Steverson spent 10 years at Meijer Inc., where she rose to the role of senior product development manager. She then took a job at Wolverine Worldwide with the Merrell brand. After working with Meijer and Merrell, Steverson decided to try her hand at entrepreneurship. In 2019, she bought into a service franchise, Fibrenew. Fibrenew Grand Rapids is a mobile service company that repairs and restores most types of leather, vinyl and plastic items. Its products are ecofriendly, and the restoration process keeps items with their owners and out of landfills. Steverson currently serves on the board of Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women and also is on the governance committee for the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Hailey Van Andel

​In her role as regional sales director at Paycor, Van Andel oversees a team of sales executives across Michigan and Indiana to grow the Paycor brand. She also is responsible for the success of more than 2,000 clients in enhancing their footprint and developing relationships with key influencers in the human capital management industry. In her free time, she volunteers at the Michigan Humane Society and as a JBoard Ambassador for Van Andel Institute.