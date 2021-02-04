Downtown Market hosting brunch-themed events in February

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is making February the month of brunch classics at a recurring event.

The Downtown Market said Monday it will be hosting Brunch Bites from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Sunday this month at the market, 435 Ionia Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids.

The event will feature special menu items from market vendors on Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28, from savory quiches and bloody mary mixes to French toast cupcakes and espresso chocolate bars.

Brunch Bites will kick off with special offers ahead of Super Bowl LV on Sunday. Visitors can pick up their favorite brunch items, then stock up on refreshments for the big game, along with market specialties including classic kettle corn from Dorothy & Tony’s, housemade sausage and brats from Carvers, half-off wings from Juju Bird and more.

Brunch Bites specials

Virgin Bloody Caesar — a combination of Brewt’s Bloody Caesar and Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative ($6, Alt City Beverage Company)

Brunch Crostini — crispy grilled jamon serrano (prosciutto), fromage blanc and a drizzle of local honey on toasted Field & Fire baguette ($9, Aperitivo)

Charles Chevalier Champagne — small production Champagne ($35, Aperitivo, must be 21 or older to purchase)

Quiche — rotating selection of savory quiche ($24.99/whole quiche, $6.50/slice, Sweetie-Licious Bake Shoppe)

Pecan Praline French Toast Cupcakes — vegan treat ($3.59/cupcake, Sweetie-Licious Bake Shoppe)

Gran Marisma White Chocolate with Espresso Bar — organic white chocolate with espresso ($6.50, Love’s Ice Cream & Chocolate)

Bloody Mary sets — choose from over 20 different bloody mary mixes, including spicy, gluten-free and vegan; add bloody mary olives for garnish ($11.99-$19.99, High Tide Soda)

Chicken and Waffles — housemade waffle topped with chicken ($10, Juju Bird)

Savory Nut Spice — sweet/heat spice coated nuts ($7.99, Spice Merchants)

Breakfast Tea — black English tea from southern India ($6.99, Spice Merchants)

Brisket Hash — smoked brisket, potatoes, garlic and onions, topped with two eggs over medium and a side of toast ($13, no substitutions, Slows Bar BQ)

King Crab Benedict — king crab, poached egg and hollandaise sauce on an English muffin ($18, price subject to change, Fish Lads)